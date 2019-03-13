Govt adds Rs 50 allowance to estate workers wage

March 13, 2019   10:18 am

Minister of Plantation Industries Navin Dissanayake stated that the government has taken a decision to add an allowance of Rs 50 to the daily wage of estate workers.

The allowance will be provided for a period of a year starting from May, following the Budget 2019, the Minister said.

Dissanayake mentioned this addressing a press conference held in Colombo.

The Minister further stated that the government doesn’t take the decisions regarding the wages of all estate workers and those decisions are made by plantation companies and trade unions.

