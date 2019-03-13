-

The Supreme Court has decided to take up the Contempt of Court case filed against State Minister Ranjan Ramanayke on June 12th.

The case was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Justices Prasanna Jayawardene and Vijith Malalgoda today (13).

State Minister Ramanayake had appeared before the court for today’s hearing.

Representing the State Minister, Attorney-at-Law Faisz Musthapha informed the court that his client rejects the Contempt of Court charges.

He further said his client has not made any statement regarding a verdict delivered by the court or a case that is being heard. He further said the State Minister has not stated anything in contempt of the court.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Sanjaya Rajaratne requested the judge bench to set a date for the prosecution present submissions in this regard.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court ordered to take up the case on June 12th.

The case was filed against MP Ranjan Ramanayake over Contempt of Court charges for allegedly making a controversial statement regarding the composition of the Supreme Court judge bench hearing the petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament.