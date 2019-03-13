Budget 2019 will oppress the people, says Mahinda

-

People will be oppressed by the Budget 2019, says the Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this speaking to the media following an event held at the Tharangani Theatre of the National Film Corporation.

The Opposition Leader said the budget will not bring any concessions to the people and they will soon begin to feel its effects.

It was regrettable that a group of parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Freedom Party leaving the Chamber without voting on the budget yesterday.

When queried on Sri Lanka co-sponsoring the resolution the resolution that will be brought forth by the United Kingdom, the Opposition Leader said that it will have severe effects on the country.