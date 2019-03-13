President leaves for Kenya

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has today (13) left for Kenya to attend the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, the President’s Media Division stated.

The PMD says the President Sirisena is attending the assembly on a special invitation received from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly, themed ‘Innovative Solutions for Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Consumption and Production’, is gathering in Nairobi, Kenya from 11th to 15th March 2019.

President Sirisena will deliver a special speech at the highest-level segment of the UN Environment Assembly, which is scheduled for tomorrow (14).

During his four-day visit, President Sirisena is also slated to meet the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sri Lanka and Kenya established state-level diplomatic relations in 1970 and both countries hold the membership of the Commonwealth Organization and the Indian-Ocean Rim Association (IORA).