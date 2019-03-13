Must fulfill promises made to international in 2015  Mano

March 13, 2019   12:03 pm

Sri Lanka as a country should strive to fulfill the promises made to the international by the Sri Lankan government in back in 2015, says Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs, Mano Ganesan.

He points out that the promises should be fulfilled by amending if any shortcomings are present in them.

Minister Ganesan stated this responding to queries of the media, following an event held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Ven. Dr. Maduruoye Dammissara Thero stated that it is regrettable that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs making decisions against the stand of the head of the state.

