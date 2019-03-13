Met. Department cautions of rough seas in South

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory, requesting the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant of the sudden roughness in the Southern Sea areas.

According to the department, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70- 80 kmph) in the above given sea areas, is high due to the active cloudiness in the Southern Sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala district after 2.00p.m.

Several spells of showers will occur in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kalutara district.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota. Heavy showers can be expected at some places too, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.