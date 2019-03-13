Pricing formula for imported milk powder

March 13, 2019   01:04 pm

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted for the pricing formula on imported milk powder, the Government Information Department stated.

With the intention of providing benefits to consumers, the government and the milk powder industry, the committee appointed to probe the standards of imported milk powder has introduced this pricing formula considering the current prices in the global market and the fluctuations of exchange rates.

The pricing formula for imported milk powder will be implemented by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The pricing formula was proposed to the Cabinet by Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison.

