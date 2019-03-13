Mother of two found murdered in tea estate

-

The body of a woman murdered by assault with a sharp object has been found in Dawatagahena, Handapangoda, Ingiriya stated Ada Derana reporter.

Ingiriya police have discovered the body last evening (12) in a tea plantation in Kurana area.

The deceased has been identified to be a 55-year-old mother of two from Randeniuyana area in Handapangoda.

Reportedly, the husband of the deceased woman had found the body when he had been arriving at the house.

Ingiriya Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.