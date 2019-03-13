Five-member committee to attend UNHRC

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a committee of five members to represent the President at the 40th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana, the committee comprises of MP Dr. Sarath Amunugama, Northern Province Governor Suren Raghavan, Secretary to the Foreign Ministry Ravinatha Ariyasinghe and Deputy Solicitor General Nerin Pulle.

This has been decided at a discussion held between President Sirisena and the Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

The 40th session of the UNHRC is currently ongoing at Geneva and considering the report compiled by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka will take place on the 20th March.

The passing of the proposals on Sri Lanka under the same theme, of which Sri Lanka is a co-sponsor, will be considered on the 21st March, stated the Foreign Ministry.