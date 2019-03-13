Pengiriwatte Sudda arrested over diamond heist

-

Another suspect linked to the Rs 5 billion diamond robbery has been arrested by the Mirihana Special Crimes Unit at Delkanda today (13), stated Police Media Spokesperson.

A 40-year-old male named Chamila Rangana Perera alias ‘Pengiriwatte Sudda’ from Gangodawila, Nugegoda has been arrested in this manner.

Further interrogation of the suspect had led to the discovery of the vehicle used for the crime hidden at a house in Piliyandala area, said the Police.

The suspect is slated to be presented before the Nugegoda Magistrate Court tomorrow (14).

Mirihana Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

On 05th November 2018, a group dressed in police uniforms and casual clothing had forcibly entered the house of a gem businessman in Erawwala, Pannitpitiya.

They had assaulted the house owner and stolen a diamond and several valuable gemstones valued at around Rs 7 billion.

Reportedly, a foreigner who had arrived at the house to purchase gems had also been abducted by the suspects and abandoned in the Maharagama area.