Parliament road closed off

March 13, 2019   03:59 pm

UPDATE  (4.35 pm): The police have fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protest launched by university students near the parliament road, stated Ada Derana reporter.

 

The road from the Parliament Roundabout towards the Parliament has been temporarily closed off due to a protest by the university students, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The protest has been organized by the students of Inter University Students Federation (IUSF) based on several demands including the defeat of the Counter-Terrorism Act and abolishment of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The protest had commenced at 1 pm this afternoon from the Faculty of Visual Art at University of the Visual & Performing Arts.

