IUSF Convener arrested

The Convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Maheel Bandara Dehideniya has been arrested over unruly behavior during the protest at the Parliament Road, stated the Police.

A protest was launched by the IUSF earlier today (13) over several demands including the defeat of the Counter-Terrorism Act and abolishment of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

The protest commenced at 1 pm this afternoon from the Faculty of Visual Art at University of the Visual & Performing Arts.

The protest march created heavy traffic congestion at Horton Place in Colombo and the road from Parliament roundabout towards the Parliament had to be temporarily closed off to contain the protest.

Subsequently, the police had to fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.