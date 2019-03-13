Presidents Expenditure Head passed without a vote

March 13, 2019   07:06 pm

President’s Expenditure Head under the Budget 2019 was passed in the Parliament without being taken up for a vote, stated Ada Derana reporter.

All budget Expenditure Heads for the year 2019 were taken up for debate at the parliament today (13).

Accordingly, twenty-five Expenditure Heads, including the President’s, were passed at the parliamentary session.

Reportedly, all Expenditure Heads were approved unanimously and without a vote.

