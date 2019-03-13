Doctor assaults nurse mid-surgery with bone-cutter

-

An incident of a doctor assaulting a nurse during an ongoing surgery has been reported from a Hospital in Kurunegala.

A specialist doctor had assaulted a surgical nurse mid-surgery, at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital yesterday (12).

According to the injured nurse, the doctor had assaulted her with a surgical tool named bone-cutter.

Reportedly, the nurse had undergone surgery due to injuries sustained by the attack and is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s nursing staff launched a strike action this morning (13) marking their objections regarding the attack.

When Ada Derana inquired the Hospital Director Dr. Weerabandara on the matter, he stated that two immediate investigations have been launched with this regard.