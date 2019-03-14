Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experiencing widespread outages

-

Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms — including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp and is working to resolve the issue.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

“We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack,” the social media giant said in a Tweet.

For many users, they are not able to log in to Facebook’s main service on desktop — but are able to on mobile devices.

People on Instagram were not able to post new pictures or videos or were unable to refresh their feeds.

Facebook Messenger’s mobile app appeared to work — with some reported glitches — although it was not working on desktop.

Issues have also been reported on WhatsApp.

-Agencies