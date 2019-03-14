Second Special HC to commence function today

-

The second Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar is set to begin its functioning today (March 14) at the Hulftsdorf court complex.

The government decided to set up three Special High Courts to hear the cases related to fraudulent acts, misuse of public property and acts of bribery.

The amendment bill to set up Special High Courts was passed in the parliament on 9th May 2018 and accordingly, the first Special High Court was officially set up on 21st of August 2018 at the Hulftsdorf court complex.

The Chief Justice recently appointed Justices Rathnapriya Gurusinghe, Amal Ranarajah, and Shashi Mahendran as the permanent Trial-at-Bar at the second Special High Court.