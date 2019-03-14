Two killed, one injured in shooting in Moratuwa

-

Two persons were reportedly killed while another was injured following a shooting incident in Moratuwa, police said.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the shooting had occurred in the Moratumulla area on Piliyandala Road at around 10.30 a.m. today (14).

The shooting had reportedly been carried out over a personal dispute.

Police said two gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victims in front of a house in the area.

Police said that a father and his son’s friend had died in the shooting while the son had sustained injuries and has been admitted to the Moratuwa Hospital.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting has been identified by police while investigations are ongoing to arrest them.