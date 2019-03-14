IUSF Convenor remanded

-

The Convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Maheel Bandara Dehideniya, has been remanded until March 18.

He was ordered remanded after being produced at the Colombo Magistrate Court today (14).

Dehideniya was arrested for unruly behavior during the protest at the Parliament Road yesterday (13).

A protest was launched by the IUSF yesterday over several demands including the defeat of the proposed Counter-Terrorism Act and abolishment of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The protest march had created heavy traffic congestion at the road from Parliament roundabout towards the Parliament, which had to be temporarily closed off to contain the protest.

Subsequently, the police had to fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protestors.