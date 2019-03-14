Discussions between SLFP and SLPP were a success - Dayasiri

-

The first official discussion between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was a success, according to the General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Accordingly, the second round of talks will be held on the 21st of March, added MP Jayasekara.

The SLFP and the SLPP commenced their first official discussion on a potential new alliance between the two parties, earlier today (14) at the Office of the Opposition Leader.

Representing the SLFP, former General Secretary of SLFP Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa, the current General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, and MP Thilanga Sumathipalahave attended the meeting while Chairman of SLPP Prof. G.L. Peiris and MP Dullas Alahapperuma represented the SLPP.