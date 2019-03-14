Over 17 kg of Mawa mixed with Cannabis seized

-

A person has been arrested in Kottadi area in Jaffna with a haul of Cannabis mixed with a drug called ‘Mawa’.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Jaffna Police Station with regard, stated the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson.

The police officers had discovered 17 kg 569 g of Kerala Cannabis in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 29-year-old male from Guru Nagar in Jaffna. He is set to be presented before Jaffna Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Gardens Police have arrested two persons at Hatewatte area in Cinnamon Gardens along with a stock of Kerala Cannabis.

The police officers had discovered 11 kg 585 g of Kerala Cannabis with the suspects, aged 28 and 29, from Vavuniya.

The arrested suspects will be presented at the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (14).

Cinnamon Gardens Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.