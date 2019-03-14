Eighteen fifth graders hospitalized after assault by teacher

March 14, 2019   02:31 pm

Eighteen Grade 5 students have been hospitalized as a result of assault reportedly carried out by a teacher in Batticaloa.

The alleged incident had occurred yesterday (13), at a school in Punochchimunai, Batticaloa.

Reportedly, the teacher had assaulted the students over failure to properly do an activity given at the school.

Accordingly, 18 students have been admitted to the Kattankudy Base Hospital following the assault.

The relevant teacher has been arrested and Kattankudy Police are conducting investigations on the incident.

