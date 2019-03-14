-

The appeals filed at the Supreme Court by the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet of Ministers, seeking the void of the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal suspending them from functioning have been withdrawn.

The appeals were heard before the Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Prasanna Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and Preethi Padman Surasena today (14).

Attorneys representing the party of Mahinda Rajapaksa pointed out that the petition filed by 122 parliamentarians from UNP and other parties against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers was withdrawn recently.

Therefore, they too are withdrawing the appeals filed against the verdict of the Court of Appeal, the attorneys informed the court.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of the petition.