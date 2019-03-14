Mahindas appeal challenging CA interim order withdrawn

Mahindas appeal challenging CA interim order withdrawn

March 14, 2019   03:25 pm

-

The appeals filed at the Supreme Court by the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet of Ministers, seeking the void of the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal suspending them from functioning have been withdrawn.

The appeals were heard before the Supreme Court judge bench comprising Justices Prasanna Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda and Preethi Padman Surasena today (14).

Attorneys representing the party of Mahinda Rajapaksa pointed out that the petition filed by 122 parliamentarians from UNP and other parties against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister and his Cabinet of Ministers was withdrawn recently.

Therefore, they too are withdrawing the appeals filed against the verdict of the Court of Appeal, the attorneys informed the court.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of the petition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories