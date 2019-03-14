New Acting Senior DIGs for South and Sabaragamuwa

March 14, 2019   04:49 pm

Two new Acting Senior Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) have been appointed to the Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

Accordingly, W. F. U. Fernando, who is in charge of the Support Services and Information technology Division, has been appointed the Acting Senior DIG for the Southern Province.

Central and Uva Province Senior DIG S. M. Wickremasinghe was appointed the Acting Senior DIG for the Sabaragamuwa Province.

The appointments were made to fill in the vacancies created following the transfer of Senior DIG Ravi Wijegunawardena who was in charge of Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provinces.

The allegations against the Southern Province Special Investigation Unit under Senior DIG Wijegunawardena, in connection with the murder of two businessmen from Rathgama, were the reason behind the Senior DIG’s transfer.

