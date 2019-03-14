Protest near Sri Lankan High Commission in Chennai

March 14, 2019   07:18 pm

A protest was staged near the Sri Lankan High Commission in Chennai on Thursday against Sri Lankan Government for dragging the investigation on the allegations of war crimes that took place in the island nation.

The protesters demanded the Indian government to take the issue in the United Nations (UN) council to take immediate action against Colombo.  

The protest was organised by Ezha Tamilar Vaalvurimai Kootamaipu, and VCK party leaders including Thirumavalavan, Thyagu, Kolathur Mani participated in the protest, ANI reported.

