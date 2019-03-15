PS member killed in accident at Suduwella

-

A member of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna of Chilaw Pradeshiya Sabha, who had sustained injuries in a motor accident, has passed away, Madampe Police stated.

The accident had taken place at around 9.00 a.m. last night (14) on Madampe-Kuliyapitiya road near Suduwella area.

The motorcycle driven by the PS member had crashed against a tipper truck head-on as he turned towards a byway on the opposite side of the road.

The PS member was admitted to Chilaw Hospital, however, it was reported that he had already succumbed to injuries.

The deceased PS member is a 45-year-old named Nuwan Sanjeewa Mendis residing in Helabandaragama, Madampe.

The driver of the tipper truck in question has been taken into custody and Madampe Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.