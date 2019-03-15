Manusath Derana to complete One Million Trees project

-

One Million Trees Project, initiated by ‘Manusath Derana’ Nature Force for the celebration of the 13th anniversary of TV Derana, concludes today (15).

Commenting on today’s programme Chairman of ‘Manusath Derana’ Project Mahesh Jayawardena stated that, trees will be planted for 17km along the road from Ridi Viharaya to Mallawapitiya in Kurunegala.

‘Manusath Derana’ launched the One Million Trees Project with the commencement of the biggest environmental project in the country ‘Nature Force’ during an event held at the Sri Maha Viharaya in Pepiliyana on 28th August 2018.

Joining hands with the One Million Trees programme, President Maithripala Sirisena, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya also have planted trees.

Various schools, religious places, volunteering organizations and the general public had made contributions to this project launched by Manusath Derana.

The project is themed ‘Magen Gasak Mavu Deranata’ (A tree for Mother Earth from Me’).