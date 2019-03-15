Three dead and 3 injured in accident at Polgahawela

-

Three persons have reportedly died while three others were wounded after a three-wheeler collided with a van on the Colombo-Kurunegala Road at Meddalanda in Polgahawela.

Police said that a van, in which several navy officers were traveling, had collided with the three-wheeler this morning (15).

Two women and a man who were traveling in the three-wheeler, on their way to a wedding in the Alawwa area, had reportedly died in the crash.