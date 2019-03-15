100 new buses for Sisu Seriya service

March 15, 2019   12:17 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has decided to add 100 new buses for the ‘Sisu Seriya’ concessionary bus service which operates exclusively for uniformed school children and teachers.

This decision was taken as 1,400 buses currently in operation for ‘Sisu Sariya’ bus service is inadequate, says Chairman of NTC Janaka Mallimarachchi.

Under the instructions of Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga, Rs 700 million has been requested from the Treasury for the development of ‘Sisu Seriya’, ‘Nisi Seriya’ and ‘Gami Seriya’ concessionary bus services, the NTC Chairman said.

