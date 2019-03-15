Reps should speak for Presidents views at UNHRC session - Dinesh

March 15, 2019   01:54 pm

The President’s representatives should express only his standpoint at the session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), says MP Dinesh Gunawardena.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing the media in Colombo yesterday (14).

The countries that have presented resolutions on Sri Lanka through the UN Commission on Human Rights are the countries which pressurized Sri Lanka to cease the war at its final stage, he said.

Commenting further, the MP Gunawardena stated that the President should instruct the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the decisions that should be taken before the UN Commission on Human Rights.

