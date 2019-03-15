TNA has not set any conditions - Ravi

March 15, 2019   04:51 pm

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has not proposed any stipulations in return for supporting the budget, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The minister made this comment speaking to media persons in Vavuniya.

The only condition of the government is to bring forth a plan that enables Sinhala, Tamil, Burgher, Malay and all other ethnicities to live together.

It is the extremists who set conditions and they hinder the country from moving forward, the Minister further said.

