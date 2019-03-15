President Maithripala Sirisena meets Kenyan President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena who is in Nairobi to attend the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly held bilateral discussions with the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan President extended a warm welcome to President Sirisena on Thursday (14), the PMD said.

During this meeting, President Sirisena appreciated the government of Kenya for organizing this conference in a highly successful manner and further said that as a member country Sri Lanka will provide its fullest support to implement decisions taken at the conference in the future.

President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta commended the speech delivered by the President at the conference as well as admired the initiatives of the President as a leader who loves the environment.

Both the leaders paid their attention how to implement the collaborations entered between the two countries during the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister Monica Juma’s visit to Sri Lanka.

Diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Kenya dates back to the year 1970. Both countries are members of the Commonwealth, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), IORA and G77.

The Kenyan President believed that as a result of President Sirisena’a visit to Kenya the relationship between the two countries will be broadened in the future and the leaders agreed to work in collaboration at internationally.

Meanwhile, a brief meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the Prime Minister of Rwanda Edouard Ngirente, was also held in Nairobi.

President Sirisena also visited the World Agroforestry Center (ICRAF) headquarters in Nairobi at the invitation of Director General of the center, Dr. Tony Simons.

-PMD