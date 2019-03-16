Milk powder prices increased under new formula

Milk powder prices increased under new formula

March 16, 2019   08:33 am

-

The prices of powdered milk have been increased according to the new milk food price formula, Minister of Industry and  Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said.

Accordingly the price of a 1kg packet of milk powder has been increased by Rs 60 while the price of a 400g packet has been increased by Rs 25.

The new price of a 1kg imported milk powder packet is Rs 920 and 400g packet is now Rs 370.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has reportedly granted approval for the milk powder price increased based on the price formula.

