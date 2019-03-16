Afternoon thundershowers predicted in next two days

-

The Department of Meteorology states that the possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, and Southern provinces during next two days (March 17th and 18th).

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m today.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Hambanthota, Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambanthota. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea area around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar and the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Hambanthota.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mannar.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.