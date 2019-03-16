Drug dealer nabbed with heroin worth Rs 4 million

-

A suspect has been arrested by the Chilaw division dangerous drugs control unit along with a haul of heroin worth around Rs 4 million.

Police said that the suspect was arrested at around 7.00 p.m. last night in the Haldaduwana area in Koswatte and that 400 grams of heroin were found in his possession.

The arrested suspect, a 34-year-old temporary resident of Haldaduwana, was transporting the drugs on a motorcycle when he was arrested by police officers.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the suspect had previously been arrested and remanded in connection with a heroin racket. During his time in remand custody, the suspect had reportedly made several contacts and moved into large scale drug trafficking.

He had allegedly smuggled large quantities of heroin from other areas and repacked them into smaller packets before distributing in and around the Koswatta area.

The arrested suspect and drugs have been handed over to Koswatta Police and are expected to be produced before the Marawila Court.