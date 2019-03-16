Sri Lanka expresses shock over Chirstchurch shootings

-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says that he was ‘shocked and deeply saddened’ over the a shooting attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

While extending his sympathies to the families of victims, the President said that the sane world condemns all forms of terrorism, whether by right-wing militants or religious extremists.

“Shocked and deeply saddened about the dastardly terror attack at a Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. My sympathies to families of the victims. The sane world condemns all forms of terrorism, whether by right-wing militants or religious extremists,” he tweeted.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed shock over the incident and voiced solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of innocent lives due to the shootings in Christchurch. Our prayers are with the bereaved families & we wish speedy recovery to the injured. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand in this dark hour,” the ministry tweeted.

At least 49 people were confirmed dead in the terrorist shootings in Christchurch on Friday afternoon and four suspects were arrested by New Zealand police.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the attack was an “unprecedented act of violence” and “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.