Three persons of the same family including a child were reportedly injured and hospitalised after a motorcycle collided with the vehicle in which UPFA MP Kader Masthan was traveling at Medawachchiya this morning (16).

Ada Derana reporter said that the MP’s vehicle, a double cab, was traveling from Anuradhapura towards Vavuniya when it had hit a motorcycle which was traveling on the same direction in front of vehicle.

Medawachchiya Police said that the double cab had collided with the motorcycle at Punewa, Mahakumbugollewa and that a father, mother and their child had sustained injuries in the crash.

The wounded persons are residents of Periyaulukkulam in Vavuniya while they have been admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the Vanni District MP who was traveling in the vehicle involved in the accident was reportedly taken away by another vehicle, according to residents of the area.

Medawachchiya Police is conducting further investigations.