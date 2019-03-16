1,790 arrested with drugs and illicit liquor

-

A total of 2,646 persons have been arrested during a special island-wide police operation to apprehend narcotics and illicit liquor.

The Police Headquarters said that the police operation was carried out between 6.00 a.m. and 9.00 p.m. yesterday (15) on the instructions of the IGP.

During the operation, police have arrested 1,790 individuals on charges related to drugs and illicit liquor.

In addition to this 623 suspects with pending warrants and another 101 connected to various crimes were arrested, police said.

Another 125 suspects were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, consuming alcohol at public places and other crimes.

Six suspects were arrested for the possession of firearms without a valid license while one suspect has been arrested with a hand grenade.