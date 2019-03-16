Embilipitiya PS chairman sacked for assaulting cops

-

The Chairman of the Embilipitiya Pradeshiya Sabha M.K. Amil has been removed from his post as chairman and also as a member of the Pradeshiya Sabha, after being found guilty of assaulting two police officers.

Amil confirmed that he has received the relevant letter informing him of the decision to remove him.

In July last year, the former PS chairman was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment by the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court after being found guilty for assaulting two police officer.

He had assaulted a traffic cop who had stopped and questioned him as he was riding a motorcycle without a helmet along with another individual in 2013.

Amil was sentenced for assaulting and obstructing the duties of a police officer at Panamure, Embilipitiya.

The National Elections Commission had called for his removal from his posts as he was found guilty of the crimes.