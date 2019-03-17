-

The two persons arrested at Niwandama area in Ja-Ela with over 15 g of heroin have been identified to be the main accomplices of the organized drug smuggler Kennedy alias ‘Bumma’, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

At a press conference today (16), Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that one of the arrested suspect named Kaluarachchilage Suminda Madushanka alias ‘Sanka’ is connected the recent double murder which took place on the Hekitta Road in Wattala.

On 13th January, a group who had arrived on a vehicle had opened fire at three persons traveling on another car near the Ayyan Sabarimalai Kovil in Wattala, killing two youths.

Police then commenced investigations on the murder via the pink colored Wagon-R vehicle the gunmen arrived in.

Accordingly, following an operation by the Police Special Task Force (STF) the vehicle was found yesterday (15). The color, number plate and the revenue license of the vehicle had already been altered, said the police.

Along with the vehicle, four persons including two females were also apprehended by the STF officers. The driver of the vehicle was the 26-year-old Kaluarachchilage Suminda Madushanka alias ‘Sanka’ from Maligawatte area.

The other male has been identified as the 29-year-old Nilanka Madushanka Premasara alias ‘Malindu’, the police said.

The STF had discovered 103 g of heroin on Suminda Madushanka and 205 g of heroin on the other.

Following a search at the house of Suminda Madushanka in Niwndama, Ja-Ela, the police had discovered more heroin and a stash of weapons.