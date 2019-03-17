Twenty six high ranking police officials transferred

-

Twenty-six high ranking police officers including two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) have been transferred, stated Police Headquarters.

These transfers have been made based on the need for service with the approval of the National Police Commission.

Among the recipients of transfers are two Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), five Superintendents of Police (SP), and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

In addition, three Chief Inspectors of Police acting as OICs and two Inspectors of Police have also been granted transfers according to the Police Headquarters.