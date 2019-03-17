STF officers attacked during raid on illegal sand miners

STF officers attacked during raid on illegal sand miners

March 17, 2019   01:39 pm

-

Officers of the Police Special Task Force in Jaffna have been assaulted by a group of individuals while on a raid to arrest illegal sand miners at Ariyala area in Jaffna.

Police stated that the attack had been done demanding the release of the suspects arrested over illegal sand mining.

Two males and three females from Ariyala area have been arrested in connection with the assault.

The suspects will be presented before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today (17).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories