STF officers attacked during raid on illegal sand miners

Officers of the Police Special Task Force in Jaffna have been assaulted by a group of individuals while on a raid to arrest illegal sand miners at Ariyala area in Jaffna.

Police stated that the attack had been done demanding the release of the suspects arrested over illegal sand mining.

Two males and three females from Ariyala area have been arrested in connection with the assault.

The suspects will be presented before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today (17).