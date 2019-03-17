Man smuggles in Rs 30 mn worth gold inside orthopedic belt

-

A person has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), early this morning (17), over an attempt to smuggle in gold biscuits from Chennai, India.

Customs officials attached to the BIA have discovered forty 24 karat gold biscuits weighing 04 kilograms on the suspect.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested suspect is a 49-year-old smuggler from Aluthkade area in Colombo.

He had worn a clinical belt worn by orthopedic patients and hidden the gold inside this belt, stated Acting Customs Media Spokesperson Vipula Minuwanpitiya.

The worth of the smuggled in gold is estimated to be Rs 30 million, stated the Customs.

Further investigations on the matter are conducted by the Sri Lanka Customs officials at the BIA.