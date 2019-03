-

The Sri Lanka Navy has found a stock of hashish buried in the general area of Huneis Nagar today (17th March).

The haul has been discovered during a foot patrol of a team of naval personnel attached to the Northwestern Naval Command.

Reportedly, the Navy has found over 1kg of Hashish buried at the spot.

The recovered consignment of hashish was handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) of Mannar for onward legal action.