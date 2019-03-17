Roads systems we build wont change with govt. shifts - PM

Roads systems we build wont change with govt. shifts - PM

March 17, 2019   06:36 pm

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that plans have been made to create a national road system which does not change as governments shift.

The Prime Minister mentioned this at a ceremony held today (17) to declare 03 road systems in Mawanella, developed at a cost Rs 8000 million, vested with the public.

Before he came into power the road systems were designed in an irregular manner and the present government is now planning to the road system in a more systematic way, Wickremesinghe added.

Accordingly, a road network from Kandy to Hambanthota is currently under construction, the Prime Minister further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories