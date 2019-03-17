-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that plans have been made to create a national road system which does not change as governments shift.

The Prime Minister mentioned this at a ceremony held today (17) to declare 03 road systems in Mawanella, developed at a cost Rs 8000 million, vested with the public.

Before he came into power the road systems were designed in an irregular manner and the present government is now planning to the road system in a more systematic way, Wickremesinghe added.

Accordingly, a road network from Kandy to Hambanthota is currently under construction, the Prime Minister further said.