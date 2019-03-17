Illegal press forging officials documents raided

March 17, 2019   09:28 pm

An individual has been arrested at a raid conducted at an illegal press forging fake documents at Ja-Ela area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrest has been made during a raid by the Police Special Task Force (STF), this evening (17).

The STF officers had discovered over 50 fake rubber stamps and a stock of forged official documents at the press.

Police stated that among the seized rubber stamps there had been fake rubber stamps bearing the marks of state institutions as well.

Police suspect that the fake number plates and the revenue licenses of the Wagon-R vehicle which was apprehended recently were also produced at this press.

The suspect has been handed over to the Organized Crime Investigation Division.

