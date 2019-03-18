Need a proper policy on foreign investors - Gotabaya

March 17, 2019   11:11 pm

When inviting foreign investors, it is important to create an economic policy which can protect the local entrepreneur stated former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

If foreign investors are invited into the country they should generate some foreign exchange and employment opportunities for the country, he said.

He further said that the investors also need to change their technology to suit Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed these views at the ‘Eliya’ conference held in Badulla today (17). Reportedly, the conference was attended by experts from various fields.

