Afternoon thundershowers predicted in several provinces

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Uva and Southern provinces during today (18), the Meteorology Department stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western, Central, Southern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Mannar district after 2.00p.m.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Eastern province in the morning too.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and North-western provinces.

Severe lightning activities are also possible in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the direction in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Hambantota. Wind speed will be 10-20 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Matara to Hambantota.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.