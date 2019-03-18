Raththaran to resign from all political activities

Raththaran to resign from all political activities

March 18, 2019   09:05 am

-

Krishantha Pushpakumara alias ‘Rahtharan’ has stated that he will resign from his post as a Southern Provincial Councilor and from all political activities.

This is in the wake of the Southern Provincial Councilor being arrested for committing serious sexual abuse against a 16-year-old school girl.

The Councilor was arrested on the 28th of February and was granted bail later in the day, under two sureties, each worth Rs 500,000, and a cash bail of Rs 25,000.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories