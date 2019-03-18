Raththaran to resign from all political activities

-

Krishantha Pushpakumara alias ‘Rahtharan’ has stated that he will resign from his post as a Southern Provincial Councilor and from all political activities.

This is in the wake of the Southern Provincial Councilor being arrested for committing serious sexual abuse against a 16-year-old school girl.

The Councilor was arrested on the 28th of February and was granted bail later in the day, under two sureties, each worth Rs 500,000, and a cash bail of Rs 25,000.