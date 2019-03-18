Police probe mans suspicious death in Hanwella

March 18, 2019   12:02 pm

The body of a person who has died under suspicious circumstances has been uncovered in Thummodara area of Hanwella police division.

The body was found at around 1.50 p.m. last afternoon (17) and the police have been informed subsequently.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be uncovered, however, the police suspect the age of the deceased to be of 35 years old.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed under the security of the police and the inquest of the Magistrate is to be conducted today (18).

Hanwella Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

