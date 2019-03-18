Police officer stabbed by suspect during arrest

-

A police officer attached to Gokarella Police Station has been stabbed during an arrest made at Bakmeegolla area in Gokarella, last afternoon (17), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

On a raid based on a tip-off received by the Gokarella Police Station, officials arrested a suspect along with 230 g 600 mg of Cannabis.

However, when the officials attempted to arrest him, the suspect acted in way obstructing the police officers from performing their duties and stabbed one police officer using a knife, stated the Police.

The officers have found a foreign-manufactured live hand grenade on the suspect as well.

Reportedly, the arrested suspect is a 22-year-old male from Ibbagamuwa area in Bakmeegolla.

The injured police officer is currently receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Hospital.

The suspect will be presented before the Kurunegala Magistrate, today (18).

Gokarella Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.